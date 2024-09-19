Multiple Agencies Assisting In Choctaw Suspect Search

Thursday, September 19th 2024, 9:17 am
The search for multiple suspects is ongoing Thursday morning near Choctaw, police say.
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, and have gathered in an area near Southeast 59th Street and South Choctaw Road.
OCSO said the search began following the conclusion of a high-speed chase after a dispensary robbery near Choctaw. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Kickapoo Tribal Police are assisting with the search.
OCSO said there is a possibility the suspects could be armed.
This is a developing story.
