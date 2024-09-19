Oklahoma Policy Advocates Push For Increased Voter Education Ahead Of General Election

The website World Population Review ranks Oklahoma at the bottom for voter turnout. Historically, Oklahoma has carried one of the nation’s lowest voter turnout rates. The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy is one of several organizations pushing voter registration to get more young people to the polls.

“We’ve had a voting problem across the United States,” said Joe Dorman, CEO at Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy or OICA “We consistently rank Forty-eighth or fiftieth in voter turnout.”

News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell said closed primaries and limited candidate choices deter voters.

“It’s a problem here,” Mitchell said. “It’s something that we're gonna have to work on.”

OICA helps ensure children have a voice in Oklahoma. It is why Dorman’s office educates the community on the importance of civic engagement.

“We represent a million Oklahomans and not a single one of them can vote because they haven’t turned eighteen yet,” Dorman said. “[We] worked with some partners to publish a poster highlighting the need for voter registration.”

Young people who are 17 and a half years old can preregister to vote if they turn 18 by Election Day.

“That way they won’t be denied their right to vote on Election Day,” Dorman said.

Presidential races garner more attention. However, Mitchell said this year voter turnout is tough to predict.

“I’ve not seen something like this since 2008,” Mitchell said. “One week you can have a cataclysmic event.”

For young voters, Mitchell recommended fighting the social media algorithm and reading reliable sources for information about any candidate.

“Do your own homework,” Mitchell said. “Make sure that you're not letting some tech wizard load your mind up with gaslit nonsense.”

Dorman said he believes more voters can balance the scales in local government.

“I think we would have a greater voice and a more representative government,” Dorman said.

The deadline to register to vote in Oklahoma is Oct. 11. County election boards must receive a voter’s registration form that day. For more information visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.