Man Shot And Killed By Edmond Police Outside Ex-Girlfriend's Bedroom

Court documents revealed new details in the moments that led up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Edmond last month. Officers shot and killed 25-year-old Billy Ray Factor as he was standing on a second-floor balcony of a home.

Edmond Police noted in a search warrant that Factor was hiding on the balcony that led to his ex-girlfriend's bedroom the night of the officer-involved shooting.

Residents in an Edmond neighborhood called police after seeing a suspicious person the night of August 23. Officers found Factor dressed in all black and crouching on the balcony.

“They tried to communicate with him which he refused to do so,” said Sgt. James Hamm, Edmond Police Department. “He stood up and presented a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and officers. The suspect was killed by officers and pronounced at the scene.”

During the investigation, officers found a backpack at the scene belonging to Factor. The search warrant revealed binoculars, a loaded gun magazine, a cellphone, and a condom were in the bag.

The ex-girlfriend told investigators she broke up with Factor the day before. She also told police Factor owned firearms that he kept at his home.

Police searched the Edmond home where Factor lived with two roommates the day after the deadly shooting. Investigators collected three firearms, ammunition, and a laptop from the home. They also searched Factor's car and found a fourth gun and ammo.

Factor's roommates told police he told them about the breakup. They saw him drink a tall can of beer and half a bottle of wine before leaving their home about an hour before the deadly shooting.

The roommates told police Factor left their home on Aug. 23 in street clothes. Police believe he changed into all-black clothing at some point. Officers found a second set of clothes at the scene.

Edmond Police confirmed the two officers who fired at Factor were still on administrative leave. Department officials told News 9 that body camera footage of the incident will be released next week.