All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 Country Club Road in El Reno have been re-opened following a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

By: News 9

All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 Country Club Road in El Reno have been re-opened following a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the ramp came off a semi-crash carrying passenger cars. Which caused a crash involving a motorcycle.