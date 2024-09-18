Authorities Respond To Incident In Norman, 1 In Custody

A person is in custody after police say they were uncooperative and combative, Norman Police say.

By: News 9

-

Norman Police stated that officers responded to reports of a suspicious individual, suffering from "significant impairment". Upon contact, the individual was uncooperative and ran from officers toward the area of Gray Street and Ponca Avenue.

Police say that the person remained combative and was tased during efforts to take him into custody. The neighboring schools were placed on a brief secure perimeter. The individual is in police custody and is receiving medical treatment.

Police say there was no active threat to school safety. Both schools were placed on a secure perimeter as a precaution which has since been lifted.