Oklahoma Dept. Of Public Safety's Protect OK App Helping Law Enforcement Investigate Threats

Although several Oklahoma City metro school districts experiencing multiple threats of violence in recent weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety they’ve prevented multiple potential incidents because of an app released last year.

The department's app, Protect OK, allows people to report suspicious activity, and DPS said the app highlights the importance of reporting any safety concerns.

“We have received numerous tips," DPS public information officer Sarah Stewart said. "The app is working."

Stewart said her department shifted its focus to prevention, and now people can submit a suspicious tip on their phone via the Protect OK app — and the app forwards the information to the Oklahoma Counter Terrorism Intelligence Center.

OCTIC analysts said they vet the threats and forward the necessary information to local law enforcement. Stewart said these reports have prevented possible violent events and people can remain anonymous.

“There’s always somebody who knew something,” Stewart said. “We need people in the public, people in the school to be our eyes and ears.”

Stewart said threats are often a cry for help and people can make a personal difference.

“Being a friend and recognizing that sometimes somebody needs a little extra help, or they need somebody to talk to them or they need somebody to tell them, ‘It’s OK,’ or, ‘you have a friend,’” Stewart said. “I think things like that are things kids need to be aware of, and really all of us.”

Stewart said the community shares the responsibility to keep everyone safe.

“That’s the whole point,” Stewart said. “I hope most people never have to click on this app and do anything, but if you need it, it’s there.”

Stewart said she encourages parents to continue conversations around this issue. The Protect OK app is available to download on the Google Play and Apple App stores.