Police Investigate Possible Drug Overdose Death, Suspected Drug Trafficking At NW OKC Home

Oklahoma City police are investigating a suspected drug overdose death and a drug trafficking operation after arresting two men and seizing over 30 pounds of marijuana and cash from a home.

-

A call to Oklahoma City Police on Monday turned into two separate investigations.

Officers found a man dead from an apparent drug overdose at a home near Northwest 164th Street and May Avenue and a large amount of marijuana.

Police arrested Tri Nguyen, 30, and Minh Nguyen, 38, at the home and believed they were involved in selling black market marijuana. Both suspects remained in jail the following day.

Neighbors told News 9 they were awakened around 1 a.m. on Monday to firetruck sirens at the home.

Police were called to the scene when an unresponsive man was found in a bedroom. “It appeared this was an overdose death of some kind,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police also found a large amount of marijuana near the man's body. According to court papers, Nguyen and Nguyen lived at the home and signed a waiver for police to search the property and cars.

“Police found large amounts of marijuana as well as large amounts of cash inside the home,” said Quirk.

Police said they found more than 30 pounds of the drug, packages of THC edibles, and about $6,000 cash throughout the home.

Neighbors said off-camera they would often see a lot of people coming and going from the house but did not know why.

Animal control was called to the scene to two pets and police said the two men living there were arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. “On charges connected to the drugs,” said Quirk. “Trafficking charges.”

Police have not released the name of the man who died. The state medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

Anytime a drug overdose death is suspected the police department’s narcotics investigators are called to the scene. Police said this is an ongoing investigation.