The American Music Awards: The 50th anniversary

The American Music Awards will commemorate a half century of iconic moments, unforgettable performances, and rich pop culture history with a two-hour broadcast. The 50th anniversary will feature dazzling new performances, heartfelt artist interviews, legendary special guests, and exclusive never-before-seen footage, highlighting iconic moments that have defined the awards show and shaped pop culture. Tune in to the AMAs on News 9 on October 6th at 7pm.
