Cleveland County Officer Charged, Accused Of Assaulting Inmate

Cleveland County Detention Officer Luis Cardona is facing sexual battery charges after court documents and surveillance footage revealed allegations of inappropriate contact and assault on an inmate, with his arraignment set for Oct. 9.

Detention Officer Luis Cardona has been charged with sex crimes and assault. Court documents reveal that inmates first reported Cardona for making flirtatious remarks that made them uncomfortable.

According to the affidavit, investigators received a tip from an inmate to review surveillance footage from a specific shift. After watching the video, a detective recommended Cardona be placed on leave.

Court records show that one inmate claimed Cardona told her to "hit him up" when she got out of jail, giving her his phone number. The inmate also accused him of groping her on multiple occasions, saying, "he has rubbed against me and touched my behind."

Investigators say surveillance video shows Cardona entering a jail cell for a site check. The inmate reported that when she tried to ask him a question, Cardona knocked her to the ground, injuring her knee. She threatened to report the incident but claimed Cardona said nothing would come of it.

In another incident, the inmate alleged Cardona grabbed her in a bear hug and forced her into lockdown when she attempted to make a phone call. Investigators say the surveillance video supports the inmate's accusations.

During an interrogation, Cardona admitted that he liked the inmate and had brushed against her breast but denied any sexual contact.

Cardona is scheduled for formal arraignment on Oct. 9.