Several Hurt In Multi-Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City

Sunday, September 15th 2024, 6:31 pm
Three people are believed to be in critical condition following a multicar crash in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
Police say the crash happened near North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Memorial Road.
According to police, witnesses reported that a truck hit a median causing it to go airborne, and was driving down the wrong side of the road.
Police say there were 8 cars involved in the crash.
Investigators say they are investigating what condition the driver was in.
Over a dozen officers were at the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
September 15th, 2024
September 13th, 2024
September 12th, 2024
September 11th, 2024
September 17th, 2024
September 17th, 2024
September 17th, 2024
September 17th, 2024