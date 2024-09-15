Several Hurt In Multi-Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City

Multiple people are injured following a multicar crash in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

Three people are believed to be in critical condition following a multicar crash in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Police say the crash happened near North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Memorial Road.

According to police, witnesses reported that a truck hit a median causing it to go airborne, and was driving down the wrong side of the road.

Police say there were 8 cars involved in the crash.

Investigators say they are investigating what condition the driver was in.

Over a dozen officers were at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.