Several Hurt In Multi-Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City

Sunday, September 15th 2024, 6:31 pm
Three people are believed to be in critical condition following a multicar crash in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.
Police say the crash happened near North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Memorial Road.
According to police, witnesses reported that a truck hit a median causing it to go airborne, and was driving down the wrong side of the road.
Police say there were 8 cars involved in the crash.
Investigators say they are investigating what condition the driver was in.
Over a dozen officers were at the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
