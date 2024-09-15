College GameDay Heading To Norman For Oklahoma’s First SEC Game Against Tennessee

ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to Norman for Oklahoma’s first-ever SEC football game.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

The Sooners will face the Tennessee Volunteers in what promises to be a historic matchup at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

This game not only kicks off OU’s journey in the Southeastern Conference but also marks a key moment in the program’s transition.

Fans can expect a high-energy atmosphere as the nation tunes in for one of the season’s most anticipated games.

How Many Times Has College Gameday Been To Norman?

Saturday will be the first time since 2020 that ESPN's College Gameday will travel to Norman for its weekly roadshow.

That game was Nov. 21 against Oklahoma State in a half-capacity stadium due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Sooners beat the Cowboys 41-13. Before that, the last time was 2012 against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish won 30-13 en route to the National Championship.

In 2008, The show was in town for Oklahoma's massive 65-21 over Texas Tech and the late Mike Leach.

According to the NCAA, it will be the Sooners' 41st appearance on the show, jumping Michigan to hold the fourth all-time behind Florida, Alabama and then Ohio State.

Oklahoma is 27-13 all-time on College Gameday.