36-Year-Old Man, His 3-Year-Old Son Killed In Woods County; Investigation Underway

A 36-year-old father and his 3-year-old son are dead after a shooting in Waynoka that authorities say may have been self-inflicted.

Saturday, September 14th 2024, 2:31 pm

By: News 9


WAYNOKA, Okla. -

Authorities are investigating after a 36-year-old man and his 3-year-old son died in a shooting in Woods County, Oklahoma.

The Woods County Sheriff's Office said Tyler Hummer, 36, was found dead at a home near 10823 County Road when officers responded Friday night around 11:39 p.m.

WCSO said deputies responded to reports of a self-inflicted gunshot victim.

Authorities said his 3-year-old son was injured and alive when they arrived at the home but later died at the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

