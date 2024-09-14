36-Year-Old Man, His 3-Year-Old Son Killed In Woods County; Investigation Underway

Saturday, September 14th 2024, 2:31 pm
Authorities are investigating after a 36-year-old man and his 3-year-old son died in a shooting in Woods County, Oklahoma.
The Woods County Sheriff's Office said Tyler Hummer, 36, was found dead at a home near 10823 County Road when officers responded Friday night around 11:39 p.m.
WCSO said deputies responded to reports of a self-inflicted gunshot victim.
Authorities said his 3-year-old son was injured and alive when they arrived at the home but later died at the hospital.
The investigation is still ongoing.
This is a developing News 9 story. Refresh this page for updates.
