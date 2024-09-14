OU Unveils Patty Gasso Statue

History was made on Friday at the University of Oklahoma. A statue for Softball Head Coach Patty Gasso was unveiled, making it the first statue on campus for a female coach or athlete.

By: News 9

Gasso is entering her 31st season as the university's softball head coach. She's led the team to eight national titles, including the last four championships. Gasso is also the winning coach in Big 12 history.

OU is one of three universities to win more than two softball championships.

The statue of the Hall of Famer sits outside of OU's Love Field.

“This (statue) is gonna be bronze when you see it, but it might as well be gold because she has set the standard for the entire sport,” said Joe Castiglione, OU athletic director.