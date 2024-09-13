Metro Tech's Messages Of Hope On The Sidewalk

Encouraging messages of hope were left on the sidewalks of every Metro Tech campus.

Encouraging messages of hope were left on the sidewalks of every Metro Tech campus. These messages weren’t left by a company or even the staff, they were left by their peers.

It was an option given to all Metro Tech students. Say something positive to a fellow student who might be having a bad day.

“We were all connecting together making something beautiful, something not just for us, but for the entire community and everybody that is going to see this,” said Metro Tech student Zuseth Gonzalez.

And for a generation that has been accused at times of being all about themselves, these messages are all about helping someone they probably will never meet.

“These kids really care about everybody, they care about people, they want people to succeed, they want people to be happy, they want people to be successful,” said Ryan Patten, Metro Tech Counselor.

It’s an initiative of Suicide Prevention Month.

“They want everybody to be well, they want everybody to be happy, they want everybody to understand we are not alone,” said Patten.

Students were free to express hope in any way that they thought would reach their peers

“People who are really strong believers about God, might see this message and say it is a message from God saying that they need to have a good day,” said Gonzalez.

And even though the art won’t last forever, the students hope the messages will encourage will.

“Everybody is going through a struggle, and this is a chance to just provide help for everyone,” said Patten.