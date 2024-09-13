Pet Of The Week: Salma

Every Friday, we like to highlight our Pet of the Week and this week's pet is Salma!

Friday, September 13th 2024, 1:20 pm

By: News On 6


Salma's a 1-year-old chihuahua-terrier mix. She's a little shy at first but is quite the cuddler once comfortable. She would enjoy having another dog in the family and does best with older kids.

If you'd like to adopt Salma call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park
