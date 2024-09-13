Cleveland Co. Sheriff's Office Announces Layoffs

In a post to social media, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office announced it will be laying off a portion of its employees.

Friday, September 13th 2024, 12:38 pm

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office announced the department will implement layoffs in order to prioritize essential services, officials say.

In a post made on social media, the sheriff's office said the layoffs come from budget constraints, and primarily affect administrative staff, but may also affect deputies.

"To reduce costs further, we will be selling surplus assets, reviewing contracts, and utilizing county-wide services like IT and HR," the sheriff's office said. "In house operations will also change sightly. Patrol will primarily focus on unincorporated areas, and cross-training will be introduced to improve efficiency."

It is unknown how many sheriff's office employees may be affected by the layoffs.
