Friday Night Lights: High School Football Matchups For Sept. 13

Friday, September 13th 2024, 9:50 am
Friday’s high school football games feature several intriguing matchups:
In Noble, the Bears will host the Tuttle Tigers. Tuttle, coming off a strong 2023 season with a deep playoff run, is undefeated so far this year. Noble, which had a challenging season last year, aims to make an impact and challenge Tuttle’s perfect record. Noble lost to Blanchard 49-0 on September 6.
Stillwater will travel to Enid to face the Plainsmen. Last season, Stillwater finished with a respectable record but fell short in the playoffs. Enid also had a competitive 2023, making it to the postseason, and will look to continue their strong performance this year. The Pioneers had a close game against Union on September 6, but won 36-35.
Norman will visit Edmond to take on the Santa Fe Wolves. Norman struggled in the previous season and is working to rebuild this year. In contrast, Edmond Santa Fe had a successful 2023, advancing to the later stages of the playoffs and is currently undefeated.
Sapulpa’s Chieftains will play the Yukon Millers. Sapulpa had a solid season last year, making a playoff appearance, while Yukon is looking to rebound from a tougher 2023 season and improve their performance.
In the final game, Seminole’s Chieftains will go up against the Tecumseh Savages. Seminole enjoyed a standout season last year, reaching the playoffs with a strong finish. Tecumseh, which had a more modest 2023 season, is aiming to challenge Seminole and build on their recent improvements. Seminole won against Checotah on the 6th, 60-49.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
