Students Released Early After Power Outage At Carl Albert High School

Carl Albert High School in Midwest City is releasing students early after a power outage Friday morning, school officials say.

Friday, September 13th 2024, 10:09 am

By: News 9


MIDWEST CITY, Okla. -

Carl Albert High School in Midwest City is releasing students early after a power outage Friday morning, school officials say.

In a post made on social media, leaders at Carl Albert High School said the main school building is without power.

Around 9:10 a.m., the school shared that OG&E said that power would not be restored Friday due to issues with underground power lines.

The school also stated on the social media post, "Family members can call 405-417-7811 to check out your student. Our school phone lines are not functioning. We will be loading students who have not been picked up by a family member by 10 a.m. on their regular bus routes to return home. Student walkers will be released at 10 a.m. to return home."
