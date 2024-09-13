Carl Albert Titans Dominate Lawton Eisenhower 70-0

The Carl Albert Titans, reigning 5A state champions, rolled to a commanding 70-0 victory over Lawton Eisenhower on Thursday night.

By: News 9

The Titans wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, with Todd James finding the end zone early to make it 7-0. Carl Albert's offense continued to dominate, with Devin Woodring connecting on key plays, including a pass to Trystan Haynes to move the chains. Daniel Newton later found Jackson Webster for another touchdown, pushing the lead to 21-0.

Carl Albert’s defense was equally overpowering. LeBron Royal intercepted a short pass from the Eagles, halting their offense and adding to a miserable night for Lawton Ike.

The Titans, who haven’t lost in quite some time, were in complete control, extending their winning streak with the shutout victory. The final score of 70-0 capped off a dominant performance, leaving Carl Albert smiling on the bus ride home.