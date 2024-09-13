Coach Mike Gundy Radio Show Finds New Home At Stillwater Senior Living Community

There's a new home for the long-running Coach Mike Gundy Radio Show. Every Monday night this football season, fans can hear directly from Coach Gundy and his players live and in person.

There's a new home for the long-running Coach Mike Gundy Radio Show. Every Monday night this football season, fans can hear directly from Coach Gundy and his players live and in person.

Monday evenings may have a different roar than college football Saturdays. The night comes alive as Coach Gundy arrives inside the Legacy Village of Stillwater Senior Living. Excitement fills the room, transforming this quiet retirement home into a buzzing fan hub filled with drinks, snacks, and America's Brightest Orange.

“When you have a live audience, and there is reaction and laughter, all of that. The same feeling and emotion gets captured on the radio,” said Dave Hunziker.

Hunziker, the voice of the Cowboys, has been brewing this idea for a while.

“I have been here many times, seeing them bring their groceries, so I knew this place could really work. I kind of staked this place out,” said Hunziker. “My in-laws live just behind that wall. They are next door.”

For both Hunziker and Coach Gundy, this is more than just another radio show. It's a chance to reconnect with the people who've supported them for years.

“For coach and I both so many of these people we have to know for my case 24 years for his case 40 years,” said Hunziker.

In the audience, you'll find OSU alumni, former professors, and retired congressman Wes Watkins. This special connection makes this setting one of a kind.

“I may be 20 years younger than all the residents, but I went to high school with their kids. So I knew them. I know so many,” said resident Val Terry Evans.

Val moved in just three weeks ago, but Monday nights allow her to reconnect with old friends and her love for Cowboy football.

“I am not going to miss it now,” said Terry Evans.

It's not just about Coach Gundy. Residents get to meet OSU's star players. Nick Martin, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, says this type of interview is unlike any other.

“It's super genuine. The question is coming from a pure source, and they genuinely want to know what I do in my free time,” said Martin.

So, every Monday night is not just about football, it's about community connections and Cowboy pride.