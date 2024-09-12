1 Of 3 Arrested In Connection To MWC Teen's Death Is Identified

Thursday, September 12th 2024, 12:16 pm
One of the three suspects arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a Midwest City teen was identified, according to an arrest warrant.
18-year-old Zantayvean Dayvon Smith is alleged to be connected to a shooting that occurred at Tom Poore Park on September 8, 2024.
According to the arrest warrant, police responded to a report of shots fired at Tom Poore Park, where they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
The victim was later identified as a 14-year-old boy.
Witnesses reported seeing three black males fleeing the scene and getting into a small gray Chevrolet sedan.
Two other juveniles were also arrested Wednesday night on murder complaints.
September 12th, 2024
September 14th, 2024
September 12th, 2024
September 11th, 2024
September 14th, 2024
September 14th, 2024
September 14th, 2024
September 14th, 2024