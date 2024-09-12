1 Of 3 Arrested In Connection To MWC Teen's Death Is Identified

One of the three suspects arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a Midwest City teen was identified, according to an arrest warrant.

By: News 9

18-year-old Zantayvean Dayvon Smith is alleged to be connected to a shooting that occurred at Tom Poore Park on September 8, 2024.

According to the arrest warrant, police responded to a report of shots fired at Tom Poore Park, where they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as a 14-year-old boy.

Witnesses reported seeing three black males fleeing the scene and getting into a small gray Chevrolet sedan.

Two other juveniles were also arrested Wednesday night on murder complaints.