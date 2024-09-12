The Porch Visits The Oklahoma State Fair On Opening Day

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch made its way to State Fair Park fair to preview what's new this year for the Oklahoma State Fair.

By: News 9

As the Oklahoma State Fair kicks off Thursday morning, staff and security at the fair are preparing for large crowds to make their way into State Fair Park.

Scott Munz, executive vice president of marketing for Oklahoma State Fair, said one of the things visitors this year can look forward to are new rides.

"The Kraken is the spectacular carnival ride that they brought in for the first time," Munz said. "It takes you 140 feet into the air and spins you around."

In addition to new rides, there is also a competition for a free car, wherein contestants must stay inside a car until there is only one person left.

For more information on the Oklahoma State Fair, click here.