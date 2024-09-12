Vehicle Found Rolled Over In SE Oklahoma City, Driver Absent, Police Say

A crash that happened Wednesday night in southeast Oklahoma City is under investigation, according to police.

Thursday, September 12th 2024, 4:47 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Investigators are learning more about a crash after a vehicle was found empty Wednesday evening in southeast Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said at around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the scene near Interstate 35 and Southeast 25th Street

After arriving on scene, officers say they found the car involved in the crash was empty and upside down.

Police have not released any potential suspect information, or if the car was stolen.
