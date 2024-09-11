OU Softball SEC Schedule For 2025 Released

The SEC announced OU softball's conference schedule for the upcoming 2025 season on Wednesday.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

-

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced Wednesday the four-time reigning national champion Oklahoma softball team's eight-series, 24-game 2025 league schedule. OU's first season in the SEC features four home conference series at Love's Field and four on the road with each set scheduled for three games.

Head coach Patty Gasso's Sooners begin their inaugural SEC campaign with a home series vs. South Carolina March 7-9. Oklahoma then plays back-to-back weekends on the road at Arkansas (March 14-16) and Missouri (March 21-23) before welcoming Tennessee to Love's Field March 28-30.

Oklahoma starts April with a conference bye weekend, then returns to league play with an April 12-14 road series at Alabama. Back-to-back home series vs. Mississippi State (April 18-20) and Texas (April 25-27) are followed by a May 1-3 trip to Florida for the regular-season finale.

The 2025 SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 6-10 at Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Game times, ticket information and television assignments will be announced at a later date. OU returns eight players for the 2025 season, including 2024 NFCA All-American Ella Parker and 2024 Softball America Freshman All-American Kasidi Pickering.

Oklahoma earned its NCAA-record fourth-straight national championship last season, going 59-7 (.894) with a 22-5 record in Big 12 play. OU opened Love's Field to a record season attendance of 108,156 (4,326 average) and enjoyed a perfect 5-0 postseason at its new home.

The Sooners led the nation in wins and on-base percentage while ranking top five nationally in multiple statistical categories including home runs, batting average, shutouts, slugging percentage, doubles, fielding percentage and OPS. OU recorded 27 run-rule wins and 23 shutouts while going 38-6 against power five opponents.