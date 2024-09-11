The Porch Visits Yukon Horseback Therapy Program

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited a horseback therapy program in Yukon to learn more about their efforts with special education students.

By: News9

Savannah Station, a Yukon therapeutic horseback riding program, will be hosting a gala to showcase their work with special education students in late September in downtown Oklahoma City.

Savannah Station has a partnership with El Reno Schools, in which they host special education students for lessons in horseback riding every year.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited Savannah Station to learn more about their efforts involving horses.

"So they're warming up, warming up their bodies, and then each lesson we're teaching them a riding skill," Savannah Station executive director Andi Holland said. "They're also going to be learning a pattern that our students who are competing in our equine Empower match show at the fair are going to be doing next Wednesday."

Holland said the connection between the horses and their riders cannot be understated.

"We saved Ruby, and when we brought her here, we had her connected with one of our riders who was blind," Holland said. "You see wonderful stories like that, probably every day, all the time, right, every class."

Holland also said she had seen her program enable non-verbal children to speak, and a student who started September in wheelchair who was walking by May.

The Savannah Station Horseback Heroes Gala will be hosted on the 28th at the Petroleum Club. Tickets are available on savannahstation.org, and volunteers for the event are welcome.

