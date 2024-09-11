Oklahoma Delegates Weigh In On Trump, Harris Presidential Debate

Oklahoma's political representatives are weighing in after the debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night, which might be their only face-off before the November election.

By: News 9

Oklahoma's political representatives are weighing in after Tuesday night's debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, which might be their only face-off before the November election.

News 9 Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron joined News 9 at 9 to recap the debate and share reactions from some Oklahoma delegates.

Cameron said Harris seized the opportunity to define herself before the American public, while Trump appeared defensive at times, potentially missing chances to emphasize policy differences.

He said the performance did not spark overwhelming praise from Oklahoma's delegation, with many sticking to traditional talking points supporting Trump.

Rep. Tom Cole's social media post highlighted his support for Trump’s stance on issues like border security, inflation, and energy independence, framing him as a strong leader.

Similarly, Rep. Kevin Hern from Oklahoma's First District noted Harris’s debate success but questioned whether the debate would sway undecided voters. Hern said the true impact will likely come from the campaign trail rather than the debate stage.

"I don't see the polls actually ever moving at the end of the day. You know, these debates are watched by the base on both sides because they want to cheer on their candidate," Hern said. "The people in the middle are the ones who are going to ultimately decide this race, and they're going to be decided in those swing states. I think it's going to be what happens on the campaign trail and those last few moments on TV."

Concerns about moderator bias were raised, with some Republicans alleging that the moderators favored Harris. However, Cameron said the issue did not dominate the discussion among Oklahoma representatives and is not a prominent theme in their social media commentary.