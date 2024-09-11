3 Injured In Explosion Near Maysville, Garvin Co. Sheriff Confirms

Three people were injured after an explosion on Wednesday in Maysville, according to the Garvin County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday, September 11th 2024, 10:09 am

By: News 9


MAYSVILLE, Okla. -

Three people were taken to the hospital following an explosion Wednesday morning in Maysville, police say.

The Garvin County Sheriff's Office said there was an explosion and subsequent fire at a substation connected to a gas plant in Maysville.

The sheriff's office said the three people who were injured were flown to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 11th, 2024

September 12th, 2024

September 12th, 2024

September 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 12th, 2024

September 12th, 2024

September 12th, 2024

September 12th, 2024