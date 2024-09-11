3 Injured In Explosion Near Maysville, Garvin Co. Sheriff Confirms

Wednesday, September 11th 2024, 10:09 am
Three people were taken to the hospital following an explosion Wednesday morning in Maysville, police say.
The Garvin County Sheriff's Office said there was an explosion and subsequent fire at a substation connected to a gas plant in Maysville.
The sheriff's office said the three people who were injured were flown to nearby hospitals.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known.
This is a developing story.
