Son Of Firefighter Who Responded To Oklahoma City Bombing, 9/11 Hopes To Continue Father's Legacy

On the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City commemorates the nearly 3,000 lives lost and honors the bravery of heroes like Deputy Chief Ray Downey, whose son aspires to continue his father's legacy as a Fire Chief.

By: News 9

Families and loved ones of the nearly 3,000 victims who died on September 11, 2001, will gather to grieve and honor the lives lost on Wednesday. That day's pain and its profound impact on countless lives is etched into the heart of the city and the nation.

Among the stories of bravery and sacrifice, one has special ties to Oklahoma: Deputy Chief Ray Downey, a New York firefighter who was among those who rushed into the chaos, guiding people to safety.

He did not survive the collapse of the buildings.

Chief Downey's valor extended beyond September 11. He was also one of the nine firefighters who participated in the search and rescue operations following the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Reflecting on his father’s legacy, Downey’s son Joe, who is now the Chief of Rescue Operations for FDNY, said his dad's dedication to serving others was evident through his actions both at home and abroad.

“He’s a tough guy, a Marine, my dad. But when he came home from Oklahoma City, after, I think, 17 or 18 days, he was a beat-up man,” he said.

Today, Joe aspires to honor his father's memory by following in his footsteps as a Fire Chief in New York. He told News 9 media partner Gaylord News that his goal is to carry forward the legacy of bravery and dedication that defined his father's career.