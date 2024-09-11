Oklahoma City Business Owners Celebrates 7 Years Of Being Cancer-Free

After a battle with a rare form of cancer seven years ago, an Oklahoma City business owner is using the experience to continue reaching for new heights.

Corey Clark said he was putting off pain as a 27-year-old athlete, before his doctor told him he had a life or death decision to make.

"I had a tumor on my pelvis, and it was growing, and it was hitting my sciatic nerve causing sciatica," Clark said. "I didn't think it was cancer. Nobody did."

After dealing with pain for over a year, Clark's doctors diagnosed him with chondrosarcoma, a rare bone cancer mainly found in young athletes.

Clark's cancer couldn't be treated by chemotherapy or radiation therapy, so Clark said he went to the MD Anderson Cancer Center to receive surgery.

After his surgery, Clark said he was forced to relearn to walk, but his newfound perspective sparked the idea for his clothing label, "10aty."

"A year and a half after my surgery ... I'm still on crutches, barely can walk," Clark said. "My brother Cordell told me, he was like 'man, you're going through something physical, you're going to have to use your brain, get creative,' and that's when I came out with my first shoe. I started off with shoes and then switched to clothes."

Clark's clothing can now be found inside of Scrambl'd and online, and plans on expanding to Tulsa. Additionally, Clark said he has a documentary releasing this year.

For more information on 10aty, click here.