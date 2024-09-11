Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris For President In 2024 Election

Moments after former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris left the stage of their first presidential debate, pop star icon Taylor Swift posted on social media backing the Vice President.

By: News On 6, News 9

Swift emphasized the importance of transparency and combating misinformation while expressing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence in political messaging.

Swift addressed reports of an AI-generated video falsely portraying her as endorsing Donald Trump, calling it a wake-up call to the dangers of misinformation in the digital age.

“The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” Swift said in her post. She went on to state her personal voting choice: “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Swift praised Harris for her leadership, calling her a “steady-handed, gifted leader” and highlighting the vice president’s commitment to key causes, including LGBTQ+ rights and women’s reproductive freedom. Swift also applauded Walz for his advocacy on issues such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) and women's autonomy.

In her message, Swift encouraged her followers, particularly first-time voters, to conduct their own research before casting a ballot. She also urged her fans to register to vote and suggested voting early, linking to registration resources and early voting information in her Instagram story.

Swift has been increasingly vocal about politics in recent years, using her platform to influence younger voters and promote civic engagement.

The full post can be read below: