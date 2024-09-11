Midwest City Teen Killed In Shooting, Neighbors Capture Possible Suspects On Camera

Sunday night police responded to Tom Poore Park where they located a 14-year-old male, who later died from a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Half a dozen neighbors told News 9 they had heard a rapid succession of gunfire, and believed they witnessed the suspects make their getaway.

Frightened children were captured on camera racing home after gunshots rang out in a Midwest City park.

Sunday night police responded to Tom Poore Park where they located a 14-year-old male, who later died from a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

Detectives worked into the night, and with no arrests, returned to the scene Monday.

Half a dozen neighbors told News 9 they had heard a rapid succession of gunfire, and believed they witnessed the suspects make their getaway.

Several said their cameras captured three males in a blue car that circled their neighborhood for hours.

One child said he heard the gunshots and told his friends to run.

In video not yet seen by police, the frightened children said they stopped and watched as two males ---one who was wearing a ski mask, emerge from the park. They said a third male, in a light-colored hoodie jogged behind them. All of them were caught on video climbing into a blue sedan.

Residents said one of the males appeared to be injured, holding his stomach as he climbed into the backseat of the car. The video shows the car drive into a dead-end road, circle back, and then disappear.

After they watched the car drive off the terrified children said they ran home. Video showed the children ditching their bicycles and scooters on a front lawn and running into a house.

In the hours leading up to the shooting, one camera captured the vehicle circling and parking in the neighborhood multiple times.

At one point two men are seen exiting the car before returning. After driving away they come back for a third time. Neighbors said one of the males appeared to act as a lookout and getaway driver.

