OHP: Silver Alert Issued For 77-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Yukon

A silver alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man last seen in Yukon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

A silver alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man last seen in Yukon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Tony Chestnutt is five feet six inches tall, 170 pounds, and was last seen at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday driving a red 2011 Ford Taurus on Cherokee Drive.

OHP stated that Chestnutt suffers from dementia, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray sweatpants.