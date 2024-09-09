Oklahoma Leaders To Look At Innovative Approaches To Education

To increase educational outcomes in Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt is launching a task force called “Human Potential for Future Industries.” The group will be led by the State Education Secretary, Nellie Sanders, and will be tasked with finding innovative ways to advance education.

The group will be led by the State Education Secretary, Nellie Sanders, and will be tasked with finding innovative ways to advance education. “No person grows at the same speed,” said Nellie Sanders, the Oklahoma Secretary of Education.

When it comes to education, state leaders recognize that one size doesn't always fit all. “Not everybody learns the same way, but we have a system that requires everyone to be in the same mold,” said Secretary Sanders.

Now, state leaders are working to break that mold. “Oklahoma will lead the way in this,” said Sanders.

Secretary Sanders will be leading the Human Potential for Future Industries task force, which will be charged with five goals:

Identifying tools to develop student talents early and align them with workforce opportunities. Researching and recommending ways to individualize and tailor curricula to the strength of the student while utilizing holistic teaching methodologies. Collaborating with industries, community organizations, and educational institutions for students to gain practical experiences, and define essential soft skills students need for future success. Expanding learning models by leaning into apprenticeships, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities. Evaluating teacher preparation by identifying upskilling needs within the teacher pipeline from K-12 through higher education.

“We have to be able to create trajectories based on what children need to be able to sustain the test of time no matter what innovation may bring,” said Sanders.

Currently, 76% of fourth graders in Oklahoma are struggling with their reading proficiency. “I truly believe that is not a representation of their ability to learn, and I know that because I was one of those little ones, and I had to fight really hard for the gift of literacy that I received,” said Sanders.

Now, Sanders is working hard to ensure that future generation has that same gift.

“We can still learn the material we need to know in just different ways,” said Sanders. The task force will look at ways to experiment with unique learning techniques that embody the future of technology, tapping into new ideas like artificial intelligence and virtual reality. “This is a very serious time of transformation and innovation in education,” said Sanders.

Most of all, the goal is to ensure Oklahoma moves out of a “one-size-fits-all model.” “It's not necessarily a model that is anyone's fault we just have a lot of symptoms that are indicating that it's not going to be able to continue to fit the needs of everyone,” said Secretary Sanders.

The task force will just be laying the groundwork to ensure the state is setting up students for success. “These kids can learn but they have to have access and ways that are where they are today and what they may need tomorrow,” said Secretary Sanders.

The task force will provide recommendations to the Governor, legislators, schools, and educational agencies. Taskforce members will provide quarterly updates to the Governor, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate on progress and policy recommendations.

“We’re building the best workforce in the nation, and that means reimagining education to focus more on real-world experience and individual strengths of students in preparation for tomorrow's industry needs,” said Governor Stitt. “Investing in Oklahomans always pays off, because it’s Oklahomans who make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I am grateful for Secretary Sanders’ incredible vision and dedication to education and to the future of the Oklahoma workforce.”