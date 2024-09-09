Police Investigate 2 Metro Deadly Shootings

Two metro police departments are investigating two separate recent deadly shootings. One happened in Norman the other in Midwest City.

-

Two metro police departments are investigating two separate recent deadly shootings.

One happened in Norman the other in Midwest City.

Midwest City police say they responded to a shots fired call at Tom Poore Park just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they found a 14-year-old had been shot during an argument. They say the teen was taken to the hospital where he died. No other information has been released, and no arrests have been made.

Another murder investigation is underway down in Norman. In this case, police were able to arrest a suspect accused of shooting someone multiple times during an altercation.

But neighbors near 24th Avenue Southeast and Imhoff Road were on edge during the suspect search Friday afternoon. Police say they were able to track down Timothy Moseley, who was booked into the Cleveland County Jail on a first-degree murder complaint.

The victims' names in both cases haven't been released, but we do know the 14-year-old wasn't enrolled at Mid-Del Schools.

Both Norman and Midwest City police say the shootings are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.