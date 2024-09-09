Endangered Missing Advisory Activated For 56-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Weatherford

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for a missing man who was last seen in Weatherford, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Monday, September 9th 2024, 10:09 am

By: News 9


WEATHERFORD, Okla. -

OHP said the alert was activated on behalf of the Hollis Police Department, who is searching for 56-year-old Lanny Dean Wineberger.

Wineberger is around 5'6" and weighs around 150 pounds, and was last seen on Aug. 27 in Weatherford.

According to OHP, Wineberger is a diabetic.
