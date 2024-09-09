Endangered Missing Advisory Activated For 56-Year-Old Man Last Seen In Weatherford

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for a missing man who was last seen in Weatherford, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

-

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for a missing man who was last seen in Weatherford, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said the alert was activated on behalf of the Hollis Police Department, who is searching for 56-year-old Lanny Dean Wineberger.

Wineberger is around 5'6" and weighs around 150 pounds, and was last seen on Aug. 27 in Weatherford.

According to OHP, Wineberger is a diabetic.