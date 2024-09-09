3 Injured In NW Oklahoma City Rollover Crash

Monday, September 9th 2024, 6:03 am
Three people were injured in a rollover crash Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened on North Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest 40th Street close to Interstate 44.
The offramp from I-44 to North Pennsylvania Avenue has since been reopened.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
