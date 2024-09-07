PC North Rolls Past Shawnee 35-3

PC North continued its strong season with a decisive 35-3 victory over Shawnee on Friday night at the stadium built by Sam Bradford.

By: News 9

The Panthers were dominant from the start, leading 12-0 at halftime. They extended their lead early in the second half when quarterback Mason Jones connected with Kameron Oliver for a touchdown pass, putting PC North ahead 19-0.

Defensively, Panther linebacker Bishop Moore was a standout, making tackles all over the field and contributing to a solid defensive performance.

Shawnee managed to get on the board with a field goal, but it wasn’t enough to challenge the Panthers. PC North ultimately secured the win with a final score of 35-3.