Deer Creek Defeats Edmond Memorial 38-24 In Quarterback Showdown

Deer Creek's Grady Adamson and Edmond Memorial's David McComb squared off in a highly anticipated quarterback duel on Friday night, with the Antlers coming out on top, 38-24.

By: News 9

Deer Creek's Grady Adamson and Edmond Memorial's David McComb squared off in a highly anticipated quarterback duel on Friday night, with the Antlers coming out on top, 38-24.

Memorial (1-1) struck first on a fourth-and-long play during their opening drive. McComb found Riley Baptiste wide open in the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead.

Deer Creek (2-0), coming off a dominant 36-point win in week zero, responded in the second quarter. Adamson connected with Mason Smith, who turned the corner and raced to the end zone, tying the game at 7-7.

Later in the second, the Antler defense made a crucial play as Zyhir Fisher intercepted a deep pass, broke a tackle, and set up the offense in prime field position. A few plays later, Adamson scrambled into the end zone to give Deer Creek the lead.

From there, the Antlers controlled the pace, adding two more touchdowns in the second half while holding off a late Memorial surge. The Bulldogs, who won by 35 in their previous game, couldn't keep up with Deer Creek’s balanced attack.

Deer Creek moves to 2-0, while Edmond Memorial falls to 1-1.