Sample Oklahoma: A Hub For Oklahoma Businesses

If you’re looking for a unique gift or even something special for yourself, why not sample something specific to Oklahoma?

It’s a shop established to help small Oklahoma businesses get the word out about their products.

“Oklahomans love to give back to Oklahoma,” said Ali McCartney, Manager of Sample Oklahoma.

This store is all about small startup businesses in Oklahoma.

“I love when somebody walks in here and says this is my favorite Oklahoma product and I say yes we do,” said McCartney.

Everything from skin care products to snacks, jewelry, clothing, and more.

“We’re probably representing almost one hundred vendors at this point,” said McCartney.

Vendors like Sweet Temptations.

“I do candies, Chex mix, chocolates, I do a little bit of everything,” said Sweet Temptations owner, Dawn Knight.

She started the business many years ago and the partnership with Sample Oklahoma has exposed her to a new customer base.

“More people see me, especially being over here and especially being with Sample Oklahoma. I share everything that they do, and people react well to it,” said Knight.

As much as they do for Oklahoma businesses, they are also passionate about helping Oklahoma nonprofits.

“We’ve given over seventeen thousand dollars to local nonprofits, and we are really proud of that,” said McCartney.

They also create custom Oklahoma gift boxes for one person, a group, or even an event.

“We call them the “Oklahomies.” We have a Thunder chef box, we also have a box that we give around October for breast cancer awareness,” said McCartney.

Even with all the vendors, Ali says they will always make room for more Oklahoma businesses.

“People want to support local, people want to support local nonprofits and we kind of combine all of that,” said McCartney.

For more information about Sample Oklahoma visit their website www.sampleoklahoma.com, or visit the store at 10964 N. May Ave. Suite A. They are open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.