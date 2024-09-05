'Ready, Set, Tag!' State Rolls Out New Program To Streamline Vehicle Registration

Service Oklahoma has rolled out a new pre-registration process for recently purchased vehicles. The initiative is called “Ready, Set, Tag!” and works hand-in-hand with the Mason Treat Act passed by state lawmakers in 2024.

“My son on January 5 of this year was on the side of Interstate 40 and got hit from behind at 70 mph and ended up in the hospital for 20 days and just was hospitalized recently again from complications,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat.

That was the moment Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat knew a change needed to be made.

"So, when I was in the hospital, I started looking at, Why my son was on the side of the road. What can we do better? What do other states do?,” said Treat.

Mason Treat wasn’t doing anything wrong when he was pulled over that day. His car was purchased through a private sale and didn’t require a license plate immediately. “Mason had been pulled over because he didn't have a tag. Law enforcement obviously when you're driving around without a tag, thinks there might be something suspicious,” said Treat.

All that has changed with the Mason Treat Act. “So, the Mason Treat Act really is designed to add a pre-registration step to any vehicles purchased after September 1 to try and get metal plates on vehicles as soon as possible,” said Jay Doyle the CEO of Service Oklahoma.

“On the surface, this seems confusing and we're trying to make it as simple as possible,” said Doyle.

They’ve created “Ready, Set, Tag” as a way to help streamline the new pre-registration process for vehicles in the state. This does not expedite the payment of any tag, title or taxes.

“This is designed to be quick and easy; the pre-registration step doesn't cost citizens anything,” said Doyle.

All vehicles purchased either through a dealership or private sale will now have two business days to pre-register with the state. Oklahomans will then have ten days from the date of sale to get a metal license plate wtih pre-registration decals on their vehicle, and two months from the date of sale to fully register their vehicle.

“The goal really is to help both the public and law enforcement,” said Doyle.

This will only apply to vehicles purchased after September 1. If you are just renewing your vehicle registration, you will go through the same process that has always been in place, through an online renewal, or at a licensed tag agency.

For more information, and to access the “Ready, Set, Tag!” checklist, click here: https://oklahoma.gov/service/popular-services/readysettag.html?utm_source=Partners&utm_medium=Search&utm_id=ReadySetTag&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMItKv02sCsiAMV-zfUAR2sGTlmEAAYASAAEgLDdfD_BwE