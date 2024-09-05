OK County DA Drops Charges In Del City Laundromat Double Murder Case

Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna’s office announced on Thursday that double murder charges were dropped only days before Roshaun Jones, 41, was set to stand trial. The accused man has been in jail since 2017 for the murders of a Del City laundromat manager and a customer.

The Laundry Station is still in business after the horrific double murder and robbery seven years ago. The district attorney said the case remained under investigation in pursuit of justice for the victims.

911 caller:

“Yes, I’m at 15th and Sunnylane the laundromat.”

The first 911 call was made to Del City police after a customer witnessed the bloody scene in January 2017.

911 caller:

“It’ looks like a robbery, two victims on the floor.”

Del City police said the store manager, 42-year-old Nekia Jackson, and 60-year-old Russ Roberts were killed during an armed robbery caught on a security camera. Police announced the arrest of Jones four days later at a press conference.

“A lot of help from our community and some phone calls from the public,” said Major Jody Suit, Del City Police Department. “It all goes together to help us solve this case.”

Jones has been in custody since 2017 charged with the deaths. The previous Oklahoma County District Attorney pursued the death penalty. A trial was originally set for September 2018, but it never happened.

The district attorney’s office stated in a press release Thursday,

"The case has had numerous unforeseeable roadblocks including the retirement of a judge, the deaths of the lead detective and a public defender representing Jones, the Covid pandemic, and a new prosecution team assigned to the case after the election of a new District Attorney."

The district attorney’s office said it cannot comment on the specifics of why Jones' charges were dropped but added the case was dismissed without prejudice, so murder charges can be refiled against Jones in the future.

Jones remains in custody. He was convicted on five drug-related charges while he was in jail. He will be transferred to a DOC prison to serve that sentence.

The Del City Police Department responded to the dismissed charges with the following statement.

“We respect the decision of the District Attorney’s Office and are committed to continuing to work with prosecutors in anyway possible to see justice for Nekia Jackson and Russ Roberts.”

Del City police did not release any further information due to the ongoing investigation.