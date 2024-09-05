Daily Dose: Achy Joints

You definitely can feel when those cold fronts move in, and so do your achy joints. One viewer asks Dr. Lacy Anderson what you can do about it in today's Daily Dose.

Cold fronts can intensify pain in the body for several reasons, according to experts. The drop in barometric pressure that occurs before a front moves in allows muscles, tendons, and soft tissue to expand, putting additional pressure on the joints.

The speed of the pressure change also plays a role, with sudden drops causing more intense pain than gradual ones. During cold weather, blood vessels and nerves constrict to preserve warmth for the heart and organs, leading to decreased blood flow and circulation, which can worsen pain in the extremities, especially the hands and feet.

The pressure change can increase nerve pain and slow nerve signals, enhancing the perception of pain. Cold weather can also cause muscles to tighten, leading to painful spasms and poor posture, as people often hunch over to stay warm, potentially straining back muscles.

Anti-inflammatory medications such as ibuprofen or naproxen can help manage pain. Many retirees choose to move to warmer states or travel south during the winter to avoid the cold and its effects on their health.