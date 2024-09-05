Chat With The Chief: Implementing Artificial Intelligence

On Thursday, News 9 spoke with Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy on how his department is implementing the use of artificial intelligence in their work.

By: News 9

With the growth of artificial intelligence making an impact on our daily lives, police departments around the country are exploring ways to take advantage of new technologies.

On Thursday, News 9 spoke with Oklahoma City Police Chief Ron Bacy on how his department is implementing the use of artificial intelligence in their work.