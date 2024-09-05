Election Officials Holding Recount For 2 State Legislature Races

Officials in Cleveland and McClain Counties will recount votes for two State Legislature races on Thursday.

By: News 9

Election officials in Cleveland and McClain Counties will hold a recount for two State Legislature races on Thursday.

Officials will recount votes for the District 15 Senate Race over complaints of irregularities in the official and unofficial number of votes.

Robert Keyes filed the challenge after Republican Lisa Strandridge beat him by 51 votes in the Aug. 27 runoff election.

Mike Waley is challenging the results in the State House District 20 race, where Jonathan Wilk won against Waley by only two votes.

