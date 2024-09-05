Search Underway After Chase Ends In SW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police are searching for one person after a chase came to an end Thursday morning near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue.

By: News 9

-

A search for a suspect is ongoing Thursday morning after a chase ends in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said they were pursuing a vehicle before it came to a stop near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue.

OCPD said the department has created a perimeter in the area, with K-9 units and drones helping look for the suspect.

It is not known what led up to the chase.



