Search Underway After Chase Ends In SW Oklahoma City

Thursday, September 5th 2024, 4:47 am
A search for a suspect is ongoing Thursday morning after a chase ends in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said they were pursuing a vehicle before it came to a stop near Southwest 89th Street and South Western Avenue.
OCPD said the department has created a perimeter in the area, with K-9 units and drones helping look for the suspect.
It is not known what led up to the chase.
