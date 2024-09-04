Edmond Man Dies In Latimer County Car Crash

A man from Edmond has died in a car crash in Latimer County that happened on Aug. 19 2024, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Wednesday, September 4th 2024, 11:44 am

By: News 9


OHP said Isaiah Carter was driving southbound on State Highway 1, 13 miles west of Talihina, when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died on Aug. 23, 2024.

OHP listed the cause of the collision as "speed on curve."


