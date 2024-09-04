Edmond Man Dies In Latimer County Car Crash

A man from Edmond has died in a car crash in Latimer County that happened on Aug. 19 2024, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

A man from Edmond has died in a car crash in Latimer County on Aug. 19 2024, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said Isaiah Carter was driving southbound on State Highway 1, 13 miles west of Talihina, when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died on Aug. 23, 2024.

OHP listed the cause of the collision as "speed on curve."



