OCPD Officer Placed On Administrative Leave Following SE Oklahoma City Standoff, Shooting

By: News 9

After a standoff on Monday came to an end in southeast Oklahoma City, the officer who shot an armed man has been identified, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police say Sgt. Jesus Hernandez, a seven-year member of the department, was a member of the tactical unit who arrived on scene after 24-year-old Mario Cruz Gonzalez began shooting at officers from a home located along Southeast 41st Street near South Shields Boulevard.

OCPD said the standoff began after Gonzalez shot at another person attempting to evict him from the residence, and then barricaded himself inside.

According to OCPD, after moving towards the rear of the house, Gonzalez confronted officers with a pistol, when he was then shot by Hernandez.

Gonzalez was taken to a local hospital, according to authorities, and will be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center once he is released.

OCPD said Hernandez has been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.