Witness Details SE OKC Standoff With Barricaded Man Ending In Police Gunfire

A lengthy standoff in southeast Oklahoma City on Monday came to an end with gunfire. Police said an officer fired at the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Mario Cruz Gonzalez when he attempted to escape the home from the attic and allegedly pointed a gun at police.

A neighbor told News 9 that Gonzalez's landlord was attempting to have the man evicted when he pointed a gun at her and then fired at another resident.

The day allegedly started with death threats. “He texted the landlord and was telling her he wanted to kill everybody in the house,” said Josh Townsend, neighbor.

Along with reports of vandalism. “He cut all the power off to their house and everything inside,” said Townsend. “He cut all the electricity inside and stuff like that.”

Neighbor Josh Townsend said Gonzalez's violent behavior led neighbors to call the police. Officers surrounded a home near Southeast 44th Street and Shields Avene Monday afternoon. Police said the armed suspect went inside and refused to come out.

“At that time our tact team was activated,” said Captain Valerie Littlejohn, Oklahoma City Police Department. “We got a warrant for the arrest of the person inside the home.”

Hours of negotiations went by without a peaceful surrender. “He came out a couple of times and went right back in,” said Townsend.

Police said that Gonzalez fired at officers several times from the home. No one was hurt but a bullet hit a neighbor's truck. Townsend and others were evacuated for safety.

When asked if he had ever witnessed a standoff next door, Townsend replied, “No never, it was probably one of the scariest things in my life.”

Police had to take action to bring the standoff to an end. “We heard flashbangs and three gunshots then we knew that was probably the police shooting him,” said Townsend. “Sucks he got shot but I mean he should have just come out.”

Police said that Gonzalez came out through the attic and threatened officers with a gun. The one officer who fired at him is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to department officials.

They say Gonzalez will be booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center once he is released from the hospital.