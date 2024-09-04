I-40 Crash Affecting Traffic In SW Oklahoma City

A wreck on I-40 is affecting traffic Wednesday morning in in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

By: News 9

A wreck involving a semitruck has led to a traffic backup Wednesday morning along westbound Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said a semitruck is involved in the wreck, which is located in the middle lanes of the highway near South May Avenue, but it is unknown if there were any other vehicles involved.

News 9 is working to learn if there have been any injuries.

Drivers in thee area should seek an alternate route.